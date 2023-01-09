Arlington Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.66. 78,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.