ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $393,328.62 and $24,031.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

