Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 103,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,435. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.