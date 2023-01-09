Aspiriant LLC Acquires 285,220 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $180,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.02 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $169.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.