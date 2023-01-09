Aspiriant LLC Buys 4,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

