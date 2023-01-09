Aspiriant LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI opened at $195.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

