ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.42

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 5233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 295.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ATI by 186.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.