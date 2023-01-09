Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.68. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Atreca by 66.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.