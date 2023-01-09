AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $64,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

T stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.17. 545,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,661,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

