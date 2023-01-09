AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

