Audius (AUDIO) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Audius has a market capitalization of $146.03 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

