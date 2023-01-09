Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Augur has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00026773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
