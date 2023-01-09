Augur (REP) Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00026678 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $4.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
