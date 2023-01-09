Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $30.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

