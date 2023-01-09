B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RILYN opened at $22.30 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.