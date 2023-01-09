Bank of America Downgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

