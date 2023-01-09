Bank of America Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

