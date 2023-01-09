Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.97

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.