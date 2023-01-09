Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $50.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

