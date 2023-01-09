Barclays Raises BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 230

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.