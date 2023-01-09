BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $3.55

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $4.13 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00020485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00444876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01433861 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,452.57 or 0.31422490 BTC.

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,905,565 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics."

