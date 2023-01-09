Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $257.72. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.39. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.