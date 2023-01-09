BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.17

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 854457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
