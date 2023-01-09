Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $99.61. 24,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

