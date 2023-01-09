Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $67.65. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,175. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

