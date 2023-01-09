Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

GILD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.71. 69,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

