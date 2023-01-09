Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 829 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $81.57. 56,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

