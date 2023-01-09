Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 602,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.66. 73,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a market cap of $398.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

