Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,814 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,467,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,402. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

