Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.00. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.