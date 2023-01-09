BinaryX Market Capitalization Tops $204.63 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $204.63 million and $26.32 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $71.73 or 0.00412664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00448113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.01434099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,485.15 or 0.31651123 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,194,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,852,908 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.