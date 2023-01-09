BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.25 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $17,352.44 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $117.25 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,215.74241776 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,166,583.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars.

