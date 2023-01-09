Bitcoin Gold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $245.94 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.04 or 0.00081777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00248470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00051828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

