Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.90 million and $144.38 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00251529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.