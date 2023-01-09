Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $44.31 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $44.31 or 0.00257442 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $853.67 million and $29.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,211.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00622448 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00043367 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.