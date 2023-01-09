BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.62 million and $38,463.64 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00242781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09204954 USD and is up 8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $39,409.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

