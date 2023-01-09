BitShares Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004832 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,781,367 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

