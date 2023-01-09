BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $400,204.96 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,223.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00622594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00259593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00062513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001133 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0010475 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $337,524.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.