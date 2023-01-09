B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 495 ($5.96).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 625.60 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,153.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.93.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

