Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) in the last few weeks:

1/3/2023 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00.

1/3/2023 – Boeing was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2023 – Boeing was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/28/2022 – Boeing was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/28/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/22/2022 – Boeing was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/22/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/15/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $217.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $217.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/12/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $209.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2022 – Boeing was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2022 – Boeing was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/20/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.12. 71,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

