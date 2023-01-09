Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Breaking Data Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

About Breaking Data

(Get Rating)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.