Brightworth Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.32 on Monday, hitting $749.32. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $708.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $899.97. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

