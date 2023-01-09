Brightworth Has $857,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Brightworth lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.76. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,900. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70.

