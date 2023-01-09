Brightworth Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brightworth bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.87. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,800. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

