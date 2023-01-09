Brightworth Sells 71,918 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brightworth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,918 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 222,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $49.68. 232,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,326. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

