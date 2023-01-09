Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $560.00

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays downgraded Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

