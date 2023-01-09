Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$7.95

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K opened at C$6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.