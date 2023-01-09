Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $84.75

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

