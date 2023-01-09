Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price at 11.34

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.34.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.59. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.48 and a 52 week high of 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

