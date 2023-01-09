C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 27140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.34 million and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.04 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

